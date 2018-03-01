Salina, KS

Smoky Valley girls drop opening sub state game to Nickerson

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings season ended with a loss to Nickerson 52-41 Opening up the game the Vikings led after 1 quarter 15-9 only to see the Panthers tie it up at the half 23 all. The 3rd quarter was the telling quarter as Nickerson went on a 15-0 run to lead 38-25 after 3. The Vikings got as close as 9 but Nickerson kept the Vikings at bay and went on to win 52-41 Jordon Otto led the Vikings in her last game with 13 followed by Kira Haxton with 10. Vikings finish the season with a 2-18 record.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

