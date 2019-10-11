Smoky Valley falls to Chapman 34-8

The Chapman Fighting Irish scored early and often in the first quarter en route to a dominating 34-8 final over Smoky Valley here in Chapman.

Chapman got the scoring started with an 8 yard pass from Trevor Erickson to David Schoby to wrap up a 52 yard drive and take a 6-0 lead. Following a Viking fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Erickson struck quickly hitting his favorite target Schoby for a 36 yard strike in one play to take a 12-0 lead at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter.

Chapman wasn’t done yet. After a Viking fumble the Irish moved 59 yards in 5 plays as Eli Riegel ran 7 yards for the score to put the Irish up 20-0, after the PAT. Smoky Valley got on the scoreboard in the second quarter following a blocked punt by Dax Hopp. The Vikings then went 23 yards in 7 plays and scored on a Raleigh Wilson 1 yard plunge followed by a Jake Lucas to Trey Kennedy 2 point PAT to put themselves right back in the game at 20-8.

However, following a fumbled snap late in the first half, Chapman scored once again on another Erickson to Schoby 22 yard touchdown pass, the third one of the night, to go up 26-8 at the half.

The Irish then took the opening kickoff of the second half 56 yards in 16 plays encompassing 7:59 and scored on a 1 yard Erickson QB sneak to wrap up the scoring 34-8.

Eli Riegle led the Irish in rushing with 102 yards and 1 touchdown while Trevor Erickson went 6-9 passing with 3 touchdowns, all to David Schoby.

The Vikings were led by Raleigh Wilson with 42 yards rushing on 7 carries while Trey Kennedy added 40 yards on 12 plays. Chapman outgained Smoky Valley 340-114 while they held the ball for 32:57 compared to Smoky Valley’s 11:59.

The Vikings fall to 1-5 on the season while Chapman improves to 2-4. The Vikings will travel to 6-0 Halstead next Friday.