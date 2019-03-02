Smoky Valley falls in Sub-State finals

After upsetting the number 1 seeded Phillipsburg Panthers Friday night, the Smoky Valley Vikings took on Thomas-Moore Prep in the Sub-State championship game for a chance to play in the 3A State Tournament. The Vikings just hit one field goal in the first quarter to trail 9-3 before TMP found some rhythm on offense to take 24-10 lead into halftime. In the 2nd half the Monarchs didn’t let Smoky Valley back into the game taking a 39-24 lead after the third quarter. And in the final 8 minutes of action TMP put the game away scoring 21 points to win the contest 60-35, and be crowned Sub-State champions. No Vikings were in double figures but Chris Mullen led the way with 8 points.

It was a valiant effort by Smoky Valley to reach the finals of Sub-State but their 2018-2019 campaign came to close Saturday afternoon. They finish the season with a 9-13 record.

Carson Byers