Smoky Valley Drops Pair of Games to Hesston

Don BengtsonFebruary 2, 2018

At Smoky Valley the Hesston Lady Swathers used a 12-0 run to jump start their offense and never looked back racing to a 33-13 lead at the half. Kaiser for the Swathers had 18 of her game high 24 points in the first half and Hesston went on to win 60-34, Salina Ortho player of the game Jordan Otto again led the Vikings with 12 Amanda Behanna had 11.

In the boys game Hesston also got a first quarter lead 15-9 and 37-25 at the half only to see the Vikings slowly start a comeback. down 51-44 after 3 the Vikings used an 11-0 run to get it to 63-62 with 1:44 left. That set up a crazy finish as both teams made big shot after big shot. Big free-throw after big free-throw and on the final possession the Vikings got a steal missed a layup got fouled down by 72-70 missed the first free-throw intentionally missed the 2nd and got a put back but it also missed and the final was 72-70. Co Salina Ortho players of the game Nick Rienert and Jacob Adams each had 22 points. Ben Weldy added 10.

