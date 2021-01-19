Smoky Valley Drops Opening Round Game to Hugoton

The Vikings started out with the first points of the game in a Ryan Heline three but could do more Â as Hugoton went on a 15-0 run and ended up taking a 21-11 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter the Vikings closed the gap 21-15 but Hugoton again stretched the lead out to 35-20 at halftime. The third quarter also belonged to Hugoton, they outscored the Vikings 14-9 and won it going away 67-34. Haven Lysell led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points in his best game of the year, no other Vikings were in double figures. The Vikings fall to 2-5 and play Thursday at 4:00.

Don Bengtson