Smoky Valley Drops Opening Round Game to Hugoton

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2021

The Vikings started out with the first points of the game in a Ryan Heline three but could do more Â as Hugoton went on a 15-0 run and ended up taking a 21-11 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter the Vikings closed the gap 21-15 but Hugoton again stretched the lead out to 35-20 at halftime. The third quarter also belonged to Hugoton, they outscored the Vikings 14-9 and won it going away 67-34. Haven Lysell led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points in his best game of the year, no other Vikings were in double figures. The Vikings fall to 2-5 and play Thursday at 4:00.

Don Bengtson

Smoky Valley Drops Opening Round Game to Hugoton

