Smoky Valley Drops Opener on the Road

Don BengtsonSeptember 6, 2019

Smoky Valley opened up the season in Larned where the Indians were able to defeat the Vikings 32-16.

Larned opened the scoring on a 78 yard Mason Perez run to go up 6-0. After stopping Smoky Valley on the next possession, Perez then added a 58 yard scamper to lead the Indians to a 12-0 lead. The Vikings then fumbled the ensuing kickoff which was covered by Larned followed by a Dillan Smith to Luke Wilson 10 yard pass for the score to go up 18-0 at the half. Larned opened the second half with another scoring drive culminating in a Smith to Perez 7 yard touchdown pass to move the lead to 24-0.

The Vikings were finally able to mount a drive of 55 yards in 13 plays which ended with a Raleigh Wilson 2 yard run and an Andrew Peters 2 point conversion to move the score to 24-8. Following a couple of changes in possession Logan Erway intercepted a Jake Lucas pass and raced 27 yards for the final Larned touchdown followed by the two point conversion to make the score 32-8.

Smoky Valley wrapped up the scoring with a Jake Lucas to Andrew Peters 18 yard touchdown pass late in the 4th quarter followed by a Raleigh Wilson 2 point conversion for a 32-16 final in Larned.

The Vikings were led in rushing by Raleigh Wilson who had 71 yards on 18 carries while Trey Kennedy added 62 yards on 19 carries. Larned was led by Mason Perez who accounted for 3 touchdowns while amassing 169 yards rushing along with 45 yards receiving. The Vikings will be at home next Friday to host the Haven Wildcats.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

