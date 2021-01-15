Smoky Valley drops both to Hesston

In the girl’s game a close first quarter saw the Vikings race ahead of the Swathers 9-7. The second quarter is where Hesston took over outscoring the Vikings 11-5 and leading 18-14 at the half. Hesston increased their lead in the third quarter to 29-20. Smoky Valley fought back in the fourth quarter outscoring the Swathers 7-2, but two late free throws was enough to secure the win 31-27. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 13 points. The Vikings fall to 4-3 on the year and will be back in action Monday at the Sterling Invitational to face Kingman.

In boy’s action, a tight first quarter ended 11-8 with the Swathers in front. They added 13 in the second quarter and the Vikings could only add 7 to make the score at the half 23-15. The Vikings fought hard in the third quarter but were again outscored 13-9 to give Hesston a 12 point lead after three quarters. Hesston wore the Vikings down in the 4th, outscoring them 11-4, to make the final 49-28. The Vikings held the Swathers to their lowest point total of the year. Ty Miller led the Vikings with three triples for nine points. The Vikings will be in action next week at the Sterling Invitational facing the Hugoton Eagles on Tuesday.