Smoky Valley drops a pair on the road

Smoky Valley Vikings dropped a pair of games on the road at Hutch Trinity Celtics Tuesday night. Viking girls played toe to toe with the Celtics until late 3rd quarter when the Celtics went on a 14-0 run to surge ahead 40-27 after 3 then continued their offensive push and won going away 55-37. Salina Ortho player of the game Amanda Behanna was all over the court doing her best to keep the vikings in the game and totaled 12 points.

In the 2nd game Smoky Valley saw for the first time a 6’9″ freshman team up with a 6’8″ Jr giving the Celtics a huge front line. but the vikings battled holding a 20-19 lead at the half and mid way through the 4th quarter 46-45 before the size advantage finally took over and the Celtics went on to win 66-56 Nick Reinert Salina Ortho player of the game totaled 19 points Adams 12 Weldy 11. Remar for hutch had 27

Don Bengtson