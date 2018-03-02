Smoky Valley Dominates Nickerson First Round Sub-State

The Smoky Valley Vikings did not show any rust after a 2 week layoff racing out to a 20-10 first quarter lead.

Did let Nickerson back in a little closing the gap to 31-24 at the half but then the Vikings mid 3rd 12-0 run and took a 53-36 led after 3 and dominated the 4th quarter winning going away 73-50.

Nick Reinert led the team with 19, Heitschmidt had 16, Adams 12 and he and Ben Weldy played a tremendous inside game to keep the bigger Nickerson Panthers at bay.

The defense also forced 16 turnovers.

Chapman will be the matchup in the finals for Smoky Valley Saturday at 7:30.