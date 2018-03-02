Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 47 °

Smoky Valley Dominates Nickerson First Round Sub-State

Don BengtsonMarch 2, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings did not show any rust after a 2 week layoff racing out to a 20-10 first quarter lead.

Did let Nickerson back in a little closing the gap to 31-24 at the half but then the Vikings mid 3rd 12-0 run and took a 53-36 led after 3 and dominated the 4th quarter winning going away 73-50.

Nick Reinert led the team with 19, Heitschmidt had 16, Adams 12 and he and Ben Weldy played a tremendous inside game to  keep the bigger Nickerson Panthers at bay.

The defense also forced 16 turnovers.

Chapman will be the matchup in the finals for Smoky Valley Saturday at 7:30.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2018 Area Sub-State Brackets & Results

March 2, 2018 6:00 am

Smoky Valley Girls Drop Opening Sub-State Gam...

March 1, 2018 9:28 pm

2018 Area State Wrestling Results

February 24, 2018 7:25 am

Regional State Wrestling Results

February 18, 2018 3:29 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Circle uses Big Second Half to Upse...

The Abilene Cowboys season came to a shocking end Friday night in El Dorado in a 55-53 loss to Circl...

March 2, 2018 Comments

Central Boys Outlast Maize, Heads t...

Sports News

March 2, 2018

Smoky Valley Dominates Nickerson Fi...

Sports News

March 2, 2018

Radio Stations Collect Over $111,00...

Top News

March 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Circle uses Big Second Ha...
March 2, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 3-2...
March 2, 2018Comments
BB’s Shatter Glass
March 2, 2018Comments
KS Average for Business C...
March 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH