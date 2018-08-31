Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 76 °

Smoky Valley dominates Larned 46-7

Don BengtsonAugust 31, 2018

Smoky Valley scored early and often as the Vikings raced out to a 24-0 highlighted by a late 85 yd touchdown run. Schrag scored first on a 32 yd run with 8:27 left in the 1st quarter Lambert added the 2 pt conversion and the Vikes led 8-0 they quickly scored again with 2:41 left on a 1yd Elliott run to make it 16-0 then Schrag took it 85 yds to end the quarter 24-0. a late 2nd quarter pass from Schrag to Lambert from 16 yds out making it 32-0 at the half.

3rd quarter saw the vikings score 2 times again first from Trey Kennedy a 13 yd run and the 2nd a Raleigh wilson 1 yd run to make it 46-0. Larned added a late touchdown from QB Perez to make the final 46-7.

Schrag led the Vikings with 7 carries for 146, Lambert 11 for 90 and elliott 13 for 83. Total yds 438 on 48 plays.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Smoky Valley

August 15, 2018 2:59 pm

AUDIO/LIVE UPDATES: Both Bennington Girls and...

May 26, 2018 8:00 pm

2018 State Baseball & Softball Brackets/...

May 25, 2018 9:15 pm

Smoky Valley Softball falls in State opener

May 24, 2018 6:25 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Mayden Scores 5 Touchdowns in Victo...

The Abilene Cowboys cruised to a 30-6 victory on the road at Clay Center behind the legs and hands o...

August 31, 2018 Comments

South Blanked at McPherson

Sports News

August 31, 2018

Ell-Saline Soars Past Sterling

Sports News

August 31, 2018

SES Thumps Sacred Heart For Fifth-S...

Sports News

August 31, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Southwest Kansas Man Want...
August 31, 2018Comments
Earthquake Shakes South-C...
August 31, 2018Comments
OPINION: Defeating the De...
August 30, 2018Comments
Multiple Vehicles Damaged...
August 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH