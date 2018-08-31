Smoky Valley dominates Larned 46-7

Smoky Valley scored early and often as the Vikings raced out to a 24-0 highlighted by a late 85 yd touchdown run. Schrag scored first on a 32 yd run with 8:27 left in the 1st quarter Lambert added the 2 pt conversion and the Vikes led 8-0 they quickly scored again with 2:41 left on a 1yd Elliott run to make it 16-0 then Schrag took it 85 yds to end the quarter 24-0. a late 2nd quarter pass from Schrag to Lambert from 16 yds out making it 32-0 at the half.

3rd quarter saw the vikings score 2 times again first from Trey Kennedy a 13 yd run and the 2nd a Raleigh wilson 1 yd run to make it 46-0. Larned added a late touchdown from QB Perez to make the final 46-7.

Schrag led the Vikings with 7 carries for 146, Lambert 11 for 90 and elliott 13 for 83. Total yds 438 on 48 plays.