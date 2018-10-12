Salina, KS

Smoky Valley defeats Halstead in thriller 20-14

Don BengtsonOctober 12, 2018

Halstead jumped out early on the hometown Smoky Valley Vikings by taking their first drive 53 yards in 13 plays wrapped up by a 1 yard plunge by Scott Grider for a 6-0 lead followed up by the 2 point PAT to go up 8-0. After a a couple of Vikings 3 and outs the Dragons moved back down the field again, quickly this time,  scoring on a 42 yard Braden Gerber run. The PAT failed and the Dragons led 14-0.

The Vikings finally responded in the second quarter with a 13 play 53 yard drive which was set up by a 30 yard kickoff return by Tim Lambert. The drive ended with a 2 yard dive from Cort Elliott to cut the lead to 14-6. The PAT failed. The Vikings mounted one more late drive to end the half but came up short.

In the second half the Vikings took the opening drive 11 plays for 52 yards and ended with a Cort Elliott 4 yard plunge to cut the lead to 14-12. The PAT pass attempt failed. Late in the game Smoky Valley stopped Halstead deep in their own end forcing punt that would set the Vikings up for the game winning 42 yard drive wrapped up by a Lane Schrag 4 yard carry. Lane then scampered for the 2 point conversion putting the Vikings in the lead for good 20-14.

Halstead marched down the field late throwing one final pass into the end zone that was broken up on the last play of the game sealing the win for the Vikings as District 6 champions. The Vikings totaled 270 yards on 65 plays while the Dragons gained 194 on 44 plays. The Vikings wrap up the regular season next week at Rock Creek.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

