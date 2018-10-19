Salina, KS

Smoky Valley cruises to 32-0 victory over Rock Creek

Don BengtsonOctober 19, 2018

The Smoky Valley Vikings got off to an early start against the Rock Creek Mustangs with a 38 yard Tim Lambert run midway through the 1st quarter. The Lane Schrag 2 point PAT made it 8-0 Vikings.

Later in the first quarter Schrag made his present felt again as he dashed 82 yards for the score making it 14-0. In the second quarter, an 11 play 57 yard drive was capped off by a Cort Elliott 1 yard run to put the Vikings up 20-0. Smoky Valley ended the scoring in the first half with a 7 yard run by Schrag with 1:21 remaining to go up 26-0 at the half.

Both teams went back and forth throughout the 3rd quarter with neither being able to score. The lone score of the second half was a Cort Elliott 3 yard run capping an 11 play 62 yard drive. This made the score 32-0.

The Vikings moved to 8-0 on the season and will open the 3A playoffs next week against Cheney at Anderson Stadium in Lindsborg. The three-headed monster for the Vikings was on again tonight as Elliott rushed for 129 yards, Schrag 128 and Lambert 102. Smoky Valley outgained the Mustangs 396 to 110 overall.

