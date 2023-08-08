Smoky Valley Cross Country 2023 Season Preview

Zack Vogel enters his second season leading the Smoky Valley Cross Country program with tons of excitement.

In 2022, the Lady Vikings earned their best finish ever at the state meet, reaching 5th in Class 3A, and also took home the Central Kansas League title, while the boys finished as the runners-up in the Central Kansas League and in 8th place at the state meet.

Both Smoky Valley teams will return a bevy of athletes from last season, who will all look to elevate the program further.

On the ladies’ side, Smoky Valley’s roster includes Keira Mullen, who placed 27th at the state meet in Lawrence last fall, along with Hope Willems who also placed top-40 at Rim Rock Farm.

The boys will return Brayden Eyer, who finished just outside of the top-50 in Class 3A last season, as well as Samuel Peterson, Kaden Bishop, and Sebastian Pavlovich, who all finished inside of the top-100 last year.

Coach Vogel spoke optimistically about the expectations surrounding his teams this season. “We are looking to build off a solid foundation we built last year,” he said. “Both teams have worked hard this summer, getting ready for the season, and they are excited and motivated.”

The Vikings will open their season on Thursday, August 31st, hosting a meet at the Lindsborg Golf Course. A week later, they’ll make the short trip south to compete at Hesston on September 7th.

Viking fans can stay up-to-date on the latest results for the Vikings on KSAL.com, as well as on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.