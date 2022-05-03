Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association Forming

The Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association will host its inaugural meeting Wednesday evening.

A Prescribed Burn Association, or PBA, is a group of landowners/managers and other interested persons that form a partnership to organize and conduct prescribed burns.

Organizers say developing a local PBA will assist the central Kansas landowners with education, training, and assistance in conducting prescribed burns. Prescribed burning is an effective and efficient tool for management of Conservation Reserve Program, native prairie enhancement, pastureland revitalization, and tree encroachment.

Four concerns limiting burning are:

Liability

Lack of training

Lack of equipment

Lack of help

The Smoky Hills PBA was formed to assist landowners in alleviating these concerns.

Those interested are encouraged to plan to attend to meet the variety of agency personnel who support prescribed burning, meet other interested landowners/managers and join the Smoky Hills PBA.

The meeting will be May 4th at 6pm at the Saline County 4-H building. The doors will open at 6pm with the meeting to begin at 6:30pm. This evening meeting includes information on the PBA benefits and to encourage membership. The Articles of Incorporation, By-Laws, PBA Handbook will be onsite, allowing interested parties to learn more about the affiliation with the Kansas Prescribed Burn Association.

Also check out our Facebook Page: Smoky Hills Prescribed Burn Association | Facebook

A PBA is a group of landowners/managers and other interested persons that form a partnership to organize and conduct prescribed burns. Developing a local PBA will assist the central Kansas landowners with education, training, and assistance in conducting prescribed burns. Prescribed burning is an effective and efficient tool for management of Conservation Reserve Program, native prairie enhancement, pastureland revitalization, and tree encroachment. Four concerns limiting burning are 1. Liability, 2. Lack of training, 3. Lack of equipment, and 4. Lack of help. The Smoky Hills PBA was formed to assist landowners in alleviating these concerns. Plan to attend to meet the variety of agency personnel who support prescribed burning, meet other interested landowners/managers and join the Smoky Hills PBA!