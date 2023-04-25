Smoky Hill River Run to Feature More

A running event that has been associated with the Smoky Hill River Festival for over 40 years will looks to be be bigger and better this year.

Organizers say the 42nd Annual Smoky Hill River Run, formerly Festival Fitness Five, will have over a dozen vendors that will provide a variety of food, entertainment and healthy lifestyle resources.

This year’s race is Saturday, June 10th from 7a.m. to 9a.m. The starting line will be located at Kenwood Park by the train locomotive at the intersection of Center Street and Kenwood Drive. The race is an event part of the Smoky Hill River Festival, sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center. The Smoky Hill River Run is for all ages, featuring a five-mile race, two-mile race or walk along with age bracketed children’s races.

“We are expanding our entertainment and food options as we want to invest in all of our runners from the youngest to the oldest,” says Brandon Martinez, Smoky Hill River race coordinator. “This event is one that you want to bring the entire family too.”

Race participants can enjoy biscuits and gravy provided by Salina Regional Health Center Food Services. Children will be able to burn even more energy by bouncing in a bounce house provided by Bounce-A-Roos, LLC and Bouncer Express or have their face painted by Color Me Crazy Face Painting. Manhattan Running Company will use a timing mat to time the races this year.

The top three finishers overall in each of the men’s and women’s runs will receive special Smoky Hill River Run commemorative trophies. In addition, medals will be handed out to the top three finishers in each age bracket of the men’s, women’s, and children’s races.

Other vendors include Planet Fitness, Brown’s Shoe Fit Salina, Adventures In Pet Sitting, Vibin’ Nutrition, Crown Distributors will be providing 30-40 cases of water, Sharp Performance, Salina Kennel Club, Y93.7, 104.9 KSAL FM, Hannah Holt will be the official voice of the Smoky Hill River Run. Be sure to thank these businesses for supporting good health and the Smoky Hill River Run.

Online registration is now open at srhc.com/riverrun or fill out an entry form and mail your form and payment to Smoky Hill River Run, Attn: Brandon Martinez, 400 S. Santa Fe, Salina KS 67401. Participants who register before the morning of the race will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a variety of gift cards.