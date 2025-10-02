Smoky Hill River Renewal Project Update Planned

The US Army Corps of Engineers has completed its draft feasibility report on the Smoky Hill Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project, which is part of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, and will hold a public meeting to present its findings and take public input.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 7 from 5:50-7:30pm at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annex at 218 North Seventh Street, directly behind the Chamber of Commerce main building. All members of the public are invited to attend.

According to the City, the draft report concludes that the restoration project would not result in significant degradation to the environment.

The project will be overseen by the Corps and includes dredging of built-up silt from the Old River Channel, reconstruction of the channel to include riffles, pools, runs and glides, construction of wetlands around Lakewood Lake and connecting the lake to the Old River Channel, trail improvements at Lakewood Lake, removal of the Western Star Mill weir and replacement with five step pools, and other improvements.

If you cannot attend the meeting in-person, live video coverage will be available on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/CityofSalinaKansas. The recording will be available to view after the event, and will also be shown several times on SalinaTV, Cox Cable Channel 20. Please visit https://salina-tv.com/ for Channel 20 schedule information.

In addition to taking public comment at the meeting, the Corps of Engineers will accept comments via email and US Mail. Please send comments via email to [email protected], or mail comments to: US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, ATTN: Planning Branch Environmental Resources Section (PMP-R), 601 East 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106.

The draft study and associated documents may be viewed at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Planning-Public-Notices/Article/4308865/smoky-hill-draft-feasibility-study-and-integrated-environmental-assessment-ea-a/