Smoky Hill River Festival Reminders

As Festival-goers prepare to enjoy the Smoky Hill River Festival’s “Epic Arts Party” this week, there are things to bring, and things to leave at home.

The Smoky Hill River Festival occurs in scenic Oakdale Park, one of Salina’s oldest and most beautiful spaces. To lessen the impact of more than 60,000 Festival-goers and provide a comfortable experience for everyone, the Festival asks for cooperation during the event.

Here are some things festival notes:

Parking and Admission

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ($20.00 cash, $20.75 card at the gate) or daily wristband ($10.00 cash, $10.38 card, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. Daily and weekend admission wristbands will be available for purchase at the gate.

Festival Hours:

Thursday, June 12: 4 pm – 10 pm

Friday & Saturday, June 13-14: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, June 15: 10 am – 4 pm

Parking is free and available in the lots adjacent to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and in the general vicinity of the Festival or on public streets where permissible. No unauthorized vehicles, skateboards, or bikes are allowed in Oakdale Park.

Limited accessible parking is available for those with placards in the lot directly north of the 4th Street Bridge (the former Salina Journal parking lot, along the river) and in the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Parking lot.

Volunteers reporting for early shifts should come to the Mulberry Street or Tony’s Pizza Events Center bridges wearing their weekend admission wristbands for security to see and check.

Coolers with food and beverages are permitted on the Festival grounds. No glass containers of any kind are allowed.

Guest services are available at the River Festival, including Information Booths, the First Aid Center, the Baby Station tent, Lost & Found, Ident-A-Kid, public restrooms, mobility services, and ATMs on site.

Shuttles and Accessibility

Festival staff and committees are working to improve accessibility at the Festival. This year, Independent Connection is available to support accessibility and mobility questions. Additionally, Presbyterian Manor is offering a free “wave and ride” shuttle service through the park to support access to all of the most trafficked areas of the event.

Two free shuttle trams provided by Stryten Energy and one free CityGo shuttle bus from the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lot shuttle stops into Festival grounds are available on:

Thursday, June 12: 4 pm – 8 pm

Friday, June 13: 10 am – 8 pm

Saturday, June 14: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, June 15: 10 am – 4 pm

Free rides to the Festival on the CityGo Bus System and Paratransit services are available to anyone wearing a Festival wristband (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

On Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, from 9 pm – 10 pm, and on Saturday, June 14, from 5 pm – 10 pm, the Blue Route will pick up passengers at its regular stops: Oakdale Park north entrance, Oakdale Park east entrance, the Kenwood Park footbridge, and Kenwood Cove. After picking up passengers, the driver will take them to requested stops along any route.

“OCCK Transportation is proud to be part of the Smoky Hill River Festival by offering extended hours and convenient transportation options to make getting there easier for everyone. We believe community connection should be accessible to all—and the River Festival is one of Salina’s greatest celebrations of art, music, food, and fun,” says Trell Grinter, OCCK Director of Transportation.

Be a Good Festival Neighbor

Blankets and chairs cannot be left overnight. Festival staff takes all blankets, chairs, and other forgotten items to the Lost & Found trailer after the Festival closes each day.

No one is allowed on the steps of the Eric Stein Stage except for the Festival staff and crew. Please keep children at a reasonable distance from the stages and speakers

Place your trash or recycling in a marked receptacle. Help leave Oakdale Park in great shape!

Shade umbrellas are allowed behind designated and marked sight lines only. No canopy tents are permitted anywhere in the park by the general public.

Per City Ordinance No 12-11052, no smoking, electronic cigarettes, or tobacco products are allowed anywhere in Oakdale Park during River Festival 2025.

The Smoky Hill River Festival is documented each year through photographs and video. These images are used in subsequent years for marketing purposes. The purchase of an admission wristband gives implied permission to use your photo. Press that the Smoky Hill River Festival approves will have credentials.

No pets on the Festival grounds. Only service animals are permitted.

For guest-service locations and details, see the Festival Program on-site or at https://www.riverfestival.com/attend/#visitor-info. Helpful final reminders about what to bring or not bring can also be found on the site.

“This creative experience leaves make a positive impression on Salina and the region, due to the participation and engagement by the community,” shares Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities. “Please be part of this unique celebration.”