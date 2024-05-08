Smoky Hill River Festival Call for Volunteers

The Smoky Hill River Festival is searching for a few good men and women willing to volunteer to help at this year’s event.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, every year more than 2,000 dedicated, engaged, community-minded, and fun volunteers step up to make the Smoky Hill River Festival happen. Volunteering at the River Festival gives participants an exclusive, behind-the-scenes appreciation of the Festival. Volunteers play a huge part in our success!

Local businesses, organizations, students, civic, church, youth groups, and individuals are encouraged to participate in the community’s epic arts party.

Groups or individuals who enjoy serving the community, making new connections, sharing their skills, earning volunteer hours, gaining experience, managing others, and assisting out-of-town guests, including artists and vendors, are encouraged to sign up.

Volunteers serve two or three-hour shifts, typically working outdoors in the shade. They assist for a shift and stay to enjoy the Festival.

Volunteers must be 13 or older and must purchase and wear a River Festival admission wristband when they volunteer. A wristband is required to attend the Festival.

The River Festival uses an online signup process to streamline our volunteer recruitment and organization. Go to https://signup.com/group/275414358093?utm_source=group-badge-volunteer-green to review the volunteer opportunities and sign up for a shift.

For details, visit riverfestival.com or contact Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 or [email protected]. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up by May 31st.

This year’s Smoky Hill River Festival is June 13 – 16.