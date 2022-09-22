Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is Saturday

The Smoky Hill Museum is ready to celebrate the first weekend of fall with a party. The organization’s street fair event is planned for Saturday.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair has no entry cost and is a day to celebrate the Old West with a chili cook-off, music, activities, food vendors and, of course, the museum itself.

According to the museum, tis year, visitors can expect a parade down Santa Fe followed by a day of fun in front and inside the Museum.

The “Old West” continues this year. There will be horseshoe tossing, roping, archery and more. In general, the crafts, activities, and entertainers will be centered on elements of the early “Old West” days of Kansas.

The Old West family fun starts with a parade down Santa Fe at 10:00 am. The fun then moves down and around the Museum at 211 W Iron Avenue.

The public tasting and voting for the chili cook-off will be from 12 noon – 1:30 pm and it only costs $2 to sample chili from four booths.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4 pm