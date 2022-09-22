Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 51 °

Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is Saturday

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2022

The Smoky Hill Museum is ready to celebrate the first weekend of fall with a party. The organization’s street fair event is planned for Saturday.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair has no entry cost and is a day to celebrate the Old West with a chili cook-off, music, activities, food vendors and, of course, the museum itself.

According to the museum, tis year, visitors can expect a parade down Santa Fe followed by a day of fun in front and inside the Museum.

The “Old West” continues this year. There will be horseshoe tossing, roping, archery and more. In general, the crafts, activities, and entertainers will be centered on elements of the early “Old West” days of Kansas.

The Old West family fun starts with a parade down Santa Fe at 10:00 am. The fun then moves down and around the Museum at 211 W Iron Avenue.

The public tasting and voting for the chili cook-off will be from 12 noon – 1:30 pm and it only costs $2 to sample chili from four booths.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4 pm

10 – 10:45 amParade on Santa Fe from Elm to South Street
10 am – 5 pmMuseum Gallery and Store Open
 10:30 am – 4 pmFood Vendors Open
11 am – 4 pmOld West Activities
Make and Take Crafts
Historical Re-enactors
Color Me Crazy! Airbrush Tattoos
Caricaturists
Old West Entertainment (see below)
12 pm – 1:30 pmChili Cook-off Public Tasting and Voting
2:00 pmAnnouncement of Chili Cook-off Winner
 
Old West Entertainment
11:00 amSteel Skarecrow
NoonEveryday Lights
1:00 pmDon Wagner and Friends
2:15 pmDavid Zerf
3:00 pmSteel Skarecrow

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is Sa...

The Smoky Hill Museum is ready to celebrate the first weekend of fall with a party. The organization...

September 22, 2022 Comments

Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout ...

Sports News

September 22, 2022

Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches N...

Top News

September 22, 2022

COYOTE CORNER – Leoni Enzlmul...

Sports News

September 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Killed in Crash
September 22, 2022Comments
Fall Apple Day Festival R...
September 21, 2022Comments
Eighth Most Wanted Arrest
September 21, 2022Comments
Prison Inmate Found Dead
September 21, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra