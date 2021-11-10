Smoky Hill Museum Ready For Holidays

The Smoky Hill Museum in Salina is ready for a busy holiday season. The organization’s annual fundraising effort, a poinsettia and wreath sale is underway. Other holiday themed events and activities are also quickly approaching.

Upcoming events at the museum include:

30th Annual Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum Poinsettia & Wreath Sale

The Avoid Holiday shipping hassles and score big points with family and friends by giving gorgeous poinsettias as a living holiday gift. The Museum’s poinsettias are long-lasting, regional, nursery-grown plants, available in five vibrant shades for 2021. Fresh greenery wreaths are available. Both the plants and wreaths are available in three sizes starting at just $14. Proceeds go to fund projects for the Museum. For more information and to order go to https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/poinsettia_sale.html. Hurry as colors are selling out fast!

Three Artists & an Author

Are you craving some human interaction? Come meet Three Artists and an Author at this special come-and-go gathering on Saturday, November 13, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm here at the Smoky Hill Museum Store. The three artists who will be on-hand are Sondra Forsberg (rolled paper jewelry); Donna Morgenstern (wheat weaving); and Paul Sommers (watercolor prints with a Kansas theme). The author is Judy Lilly. Come ask questions and discuss their work. Those in attendance can register to win works from these artists and author!

Holiday Open House

For Christmas holiday cheer, sign up for this year’s Holiday Open House, Saturday, December 4 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Because of the popularity of this event, we are limiting the number of visitors. The Open House features Pioneer Prairie Santa Claus, woodcarving, weaving and candle making demonstrations, make and take crafts, holiday music and more. Pick your time and sign up at: https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/holiday-open-house.html.

Life in the Trenches

The Smoky Hill Museum designed and produced a traveling exhibit to send around Kansas, and its first stop is right here in Salina at the Smoky Hill Museum. The exhibit is Life in the Trenches. It explores the human face of WWI and the miserable nature of trench warfare. This unique exhibit focuses on the harrowing first person accounts of Kansas soldiers’ lives in the trenches. It will be on display in the Museum lobby through November 30, 2021. For more information go to https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/news/blog.html/article/2021/10/28/life-in-the-trenches-exhibit.