Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 41 °

Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House

Todd PittengerNovember 7, 2022

The free Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is coming early this year.

According to the museum, the pen house event is the same day as the Salina Downtown Holiday Festival – Saturday, November 19th, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

Visit the Museum for holiday refreshments, a visit and photo with Pioneer Prairie Santa, fun, music and more. Make a Christmas ornament, enjoy other make-and-take crafts, sign up for our drawings and enjoy the Museum. There’s something for the whole family at this festive, free Holiday Open House.

Be sure to also stop in at the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open Hous...

The free Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is coming early this year. According to the museum,...

November 7, 2022 Comments

High-End Hunting Bow Stolen

Kansas News

November 7, 2022

Driver Backs into House

Kansas News

November 7, 2022

AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

Sports News

November 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Smoky Hill Museum Holiday...
November 7, 2022Comments
High-End Hunting Bow Stol...
November 7, 2022Comments
Driver Backs into House
November 7, 2022Comments
Colvin Bringing Exhibit t...
November 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra