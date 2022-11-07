The free Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is coming early this year.

According to the museum, the pen house event is the same day as the Salina Downtown Holiday Festival – Saturday, November 19th, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

Visit the Museum for holiday refreshments, a visit and photo with Pioneer Prairie Santa, fun, music and more. Make a Christmas ornament, enjoy other make-and-take crafts, sign up for our drawings and enjoy the Museum. There’s something for the whole family at this festive, free Holiday Open House.

Be sure to also stop in at the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.