Smith Center Shuts Out Sacred Heart 55-0

It was just another day at the office for the #1 ranked (Class 1-A) Smith Center Redmen as they turned in a very workmanlike performance en route to a 55-0 blowout win over the Knights of Sacred Heart.

The Redmen scored early and they scored often in the first half.

Ethan Peterson got Smith Center off and rolling on their first possession of the game with a TD run of 23 yards at the 9:19 mark of the first quarter.

A couple of big plays followed on the Redmen’s next two drives. First, Colby Benoit sprinted 77 yards to pay dirt followed by a 66 yard run by Peterson and at the end of the first stanza Smith Center led 22-0.

The second quarter wasn’t any better for the Knights. At the 11:36 mark of the second period, Benoit capped off a nice Smith Center drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Peterson tallied his third TD of the day with a 41-yard run.

Other than two pass plays on PATs, Smith Center only threw two other passes in the game, but both turned out golden for the Redmen. The first pass came with just over a minute to go in the first half when QB Trenton Colby threw a 51-yard TD pass to Griffin Kugler.

The score at halftime was Smith Center up 42-zip.

Smith Center played primarily second stringers in half number two.

After a scoreless third quarter, Logan Zabel hit Kugler for his second touchdown reception of the game from 5 yards out at the 11:16 mark of the final quarter. That triggered a continuous clock.

Sacred Heart had their best scoring opportunity of the game when they put together a good drive only to come up short at the Smith Center goal line when the Knights fumbled on 4th and one.

That miscue led to the Redmen’s last score of the game when they put together a 99 yard drive that ended with an 80 yard run by Colton Shoemaker.

Smith Center improved to 5 and 1 (their only loss being to the #1 team in Class 2-A Phillipsburg) on the year and 1-0 in District play. The loss drops the Knights to 2-4 and 0-1. Up next for Sacred Heart another District game this time against Ell-Saline who also scored 55 points on Friday night.