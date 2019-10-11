SMITH CENTER ROLLS TO SHUTOUT WIN OVER SACRED HEART, 60-0

The #1 ranked and undefeated Smith Center Redmen made the long trip to Salina Friday night and when the dust had settled and the smoke had cleared they headed back home with their 6th win of the season— 60-0 over Sacred Heart.

The Redmen scored on every first half possession to take a 39-0 lead at the break. Smith Center would then score on the first play of the third quarter to trigger a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

Smith Center tallied 9 touchdowns by six different players. QB Trenton Colby threw a pair of TD passes both to Griffin Kugler and added a 66 yard run to pay dirt to account for a third of Smith Center’s touchdowns. Star running back Jaden Atwood had scoring runs of 26 and 60 yards. The remaining TDs were scored by Nate Hendrich, Jackson Pickney, Jacob Kirchoff and Garrett Wanner.

The game had a bit of a controversial ending when the Redmen, already up 58-zip, converted a 2-point conversion on the final play of the game.

Sacred Heart will attempt to get their first win of the season next Friday against a 5-1 Ell Saline team that pulled out a 36-30 win in the waning moments of their game with a winless Republic County Buffaloes squad. Meanwhile, Smith Center will look to keep their perfect season alive when they go on the road next week to Bellville for a tilt with the Buffaloes.