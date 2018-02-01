Salina, KS

Smash and Grab Burglary

KSAL StaffFebruary 1, 2018

Cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a Salina gas station early Thursday morning.

Salina Police officers responded to an alarm triggered around 2:30am at the Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th.

Captain Mike Sweeney says someone shattered a large double pane window on the west side of the business, then dashed in and out with dozens of cartons of cigarettes and sweet cigars.

Captain Sweeney says the person who broke the window likely has a gash on their hand or arm after officers found blood drops inside the store.

Loss and damage is listed at over $850.

