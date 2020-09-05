Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 72 °

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 9/5

Pat StrathmanSeptember 5, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 1:

  • Campus 37, Salina Central 32
  • McPherson 45, Salina South 25
  • Ell-Saline 28, Marion 0
  • Southeast of Saline 32, Minneapolis 16
  • Kinsley 42, Sacred Heart 6

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Southeast of Saline Pulls Away From Minneapol...

September 5, 2020 6:56 am

Wild Third Quarter Dooms Sacred Heart

 6:55 am

Ell-Saline Blanks Marion to Open 2020 Season

 6:40 am

Cougars Succumb to 2nd Half Barrage from McPh...

 12:31 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning fr...

September 5, 2020 Comments

Southeast of Saline Pulls Away From...

Sports News

September 5, 2020

Wild Third Quarter Dooms Sacred Hea...

Sports News

September 5, 2020

VIDEO: Superintendent Has Concerns

COVID-19 Top News

September 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Benefit Concert Re...
September 5, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Cases at Two Sal...
September 4, 2020Comments
19 New Saline County COVI...
September 4, 2020Comments
Kansas Launches Effort to...
September 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH