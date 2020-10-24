Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/24

Pat StrathmanOctober 24, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 8:

  • Salina South 34, Salina Central 28
  • Plainville 42, Sacred Heart 8
  • Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0
  • Southeast of Saline 40, Scott City 6
  • Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

