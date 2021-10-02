Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/2

Pat StrathmanOctober 2, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

This is the first show of the high school football season.

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo
  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax

