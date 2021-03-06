Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 3/6

Pat StrathmanMarch 6, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9.

This is the final show of the high school basketball season.

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball assistant coach Steve Riedy

