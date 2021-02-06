Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/6

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Girls finals:
- Andover Central 66, Salina Central 56
- Maize South 31, Salina South 29
- Berean Academy 55, Ell-Saline 27
- Southeast of Saline 34, Chapman 24
Boys finals:
- Salina Central 61, Andover Central 56
- Salina South 60, Maize South 46
- Sacred Heart 62, Beloit 27 on Thu.
- Berean Academy 53, Ell-Saline 17
- Southeast of Saline 64, Chapman 57
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax