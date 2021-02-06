Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/6

Pat StrathmanFebruary 6, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Andover Central 66, Salina Central 56
  • Maize South 31, Salina South 29
  • Berean Academy 55, Ell-Saline 27
  • Southeast of Saline 34, Chapman 24

Boys finals:

  • Salina Central 61, Andover Central 56
  • Salina South 60, Maize South 46
  • Sacred Heart 62, Beloit 27 on Thu.
  • Berean Academy 53, Ell-Saline 17
  • Southeast of Saline 64, Chapman 57

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

