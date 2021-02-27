Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 30 °

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/27

Pat StrathmanFebruary 27, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Next Saturday will be the final show of the high school basketball season.

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball assistant coach Steve Riedy

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 State Wrestling Results

February 26, 2021 10:22 pm

South Girls Qualify for State to Highlight 20...

 10:20 pm

South Cages Goddard to Close Regular Season

 9:53 pm

Central Closes Regular Season with Sweep

 7:44 am


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspect IDâ€™d in Murder Case

Salina Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting death which happened warmer th...

February 27, 2021 Comments

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â...

Sports News

February 27, 2021

SMC Receives Grant For Equipment

Kansas News

February 27, 2021

Student Selected for Washington Cen...

Top News

February 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SMC Receives Grant For Eq...
February 27, 2021Comments
Salina Man Killed in Trip...
February 27, 2021Comments
One New Death, 11 New COV...
February 26, 2021Comments
K-State Student From Sali...
February 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices