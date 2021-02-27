Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/27

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Next Saturday will be the final show of the high school basketball season.
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball assistant coach Steve Riedy