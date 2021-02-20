Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/20

Pat StrathmanFebruary 20, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 62, Andover 30
  • Salina South 38, Newton 26
  • Republic County 38, Sacred Heart 37
  • Sterling 66, Ell-Saline 45

Boys finals:

  • Andover 80, Salina Central 66
  • Salina South 58, Newton 45
  • Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 14
  • Sterling 48, Ell-Saline 23
  • Southeast of Saline 60, Inman 55 on Thu.
  • Minneapolis 57, Beloit 28

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Justin Ebert
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
  • Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow

