Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/20

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Girls finals:
- Salina Central 62, Andover 30
- Salina South 38, Newton 26
- Republic County 38, Sacred Heart 37
- Sterling 66, Ell-Saline 45
Boys finals:
- Andover 80, Salina Central 66
- Salina South 58, Newton 45
- Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 14
- Sterling 48, Ell-Saline 23
- Southeast of Saline 60, Inman 55 on Thu.
- Minneapolis 57, Beloit 28
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Justin Ebert
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
- Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow