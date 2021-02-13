Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/13

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Girls finals:
- Salina Central 66, Goddard 34
- Derby 45, Salina South 26
- Sacred Heart 47, Council Grove 28
- Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 28
- Southeast of Saline 46, Minneapolis 36 on Thu.
Boys finals:
- Salina Central 51, Goddard 30
- Derby 74, Salina South 68
- Sacred Heart 57, Council Grove 35
- Sedgwick 66, Ell-Saline 21
- Southeast of Saline 70, Minneapolis 60 on Thu.
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax