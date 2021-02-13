Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/13

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

Salina Central 66, Goddard 34

Derby 45, Salina South 26

Sacred Heart 47, Council Grove 28

Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 28

Southeast of Saline 46, Minneapolis 36 on Thu.

Boys finals:

Salina Central 51, Goddard 30

Derby 74, Salina South 68

Sacred Heart 57, Council Grove 35

Sedgwick 66, Ell-Saline 21

Southeast of Saline 70, Minneapolis 60 on Thu.

