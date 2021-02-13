Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 2/13

Pat StrathmanFebruary 13, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 66, Goddard 34
  • Derby 45, Salina South 26
  • Sacred Heart 47, Council Grove 28
  • Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 28
  • Southeast of Saline 46, Minneapolis 36 on Thu.

Boys finals:

  • Salina Central 51, Goddard 30
  • Derby 74, Salina South 68
  • Sacred Heart 57, Council Grove 35
  • Sedgwick 66, Ell-Saline 21
  • Southeast of Saline 70, Minneapolis 60 on Thu.

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

