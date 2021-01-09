Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/9

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

Salina Central 57, Andover 29

Maize 60, Salina South 23

TMP-Marian 60, Sacred Heart 33

Ell-Saline 51, Remington 41

Southeast of Saline 55, Minneapolis 30

Boys finals:

Andover 50, Salina Central 44

TMP-Marian 54, Sacred Heart 47

Remington 45, Ell-Saline 31

Southeast of Saline 58, Minneapolis 55

