Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/9

Girls finals:
- Salina Central 57, Andover 29
- Maize 60, Salina South 23
- TMP-Marian 60, Sacred Heart 33
- Ell-Saline 51, Remington 41
- Southeast of Saline 55, Minneapolis 30
Boys finals:
- Andover 50, Salina Central 44
- TMP-Marian 54, Sacred Heart 47
- Remington 45, Ell-Saline 31
- Southeast of Saline 58, Minneapolis 55
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South assistant girls basketball coach Daniel Colton
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax