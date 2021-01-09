Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/9

Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 1/9

Pat Strathman
January 9, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeowner's or renter's insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance – with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 57, Andover 29
  • Maize 60, Salina South 23
  • TMP-Marian 60, Sacred Heart 33
  • Ell-Saline 51, Remington 41
  • Southeast of Saline 55, Minneapolis 30

Boys finals:

  • Andover 50, Salina Central 44
  • TMP-Marian 54, Sacred Heart 47
  • Remington 45, Ell-Saline 31
  • Southeast of Saline 58, Minneapolis 55

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South assistant girls basketball coach Daniel Colton
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

