Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Light Rain and Windy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 28 °

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/30

Pat StrathmanJanuary 30, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 64, Hays 43
  • Hutch Trinity 47, Sacred Heart 39
  • Southeast of Saline 54, Ellsworth 19

Boys finals:

  • Hays 47, Salina Central 46
  • Salina South 67, Newton 50
  • Sacred Heart 65, Hutch Trinity 62 3OT
  • Kingman 62, Ell-Saline 23
  • SE of Saline 86, Ellsworth 50

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Daniel Colton
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Thriller in Boys Game Nets Sacred Heart a Spl...

January 30, 2021 7:02 am

Central Boys Fall at Buzzer vs No. 1 Hays, La...

January 29, 2021 11:59 pm

South Boys Run Away from Newton Late

 11:12 pm

Ell-Saline Falls to Kingman on the Road

 8:32 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8...

January 30, 2021 Comments

Bennington State Bank Employees Ear...

Kansas News

January 30, 2021

Cold War Kansas Presentation Planne...

Top News

January 30, 2021

Kansas Receives Emotional Grant Fun...

Kansas News

January 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bennington State Bank Emp...
January 30, 2021Comments
Kansas Receives Emotional...
January 30, 2021Comments
51 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
January 29, 2021Comments
Kansas Farm Bureau launch...
January 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices