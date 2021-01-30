Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/30

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Girls finals:
- Salina Central 64, Hays 43
- Hutch Trinity 47, Sacred Heart 39
- Southeast of Saline 54, Ellsworth 19
Boys finals:
- Hays 47, Salina Central 46
- Salina South 67, Newton 50
- Sacred Heart 65, Hutch Trinity 62 3OT
- Kingman 62, Ell-Saline 23
- SE of Saline 86, Ellsworth 50
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Daniel Colton
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax