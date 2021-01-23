Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/23

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

Salina Central 48, Andover 34

Liberal 43, Salina South 19

Garden Plain 60, Ell-Saline 31

Southeast of Saline 40, Kingman 26

Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26

Boys finals:

Salina Central 47, Wichita South 43

Bennington 65, Ell-Saline 50

SE of Saline 56, Scott City 16

Coaches on the show this week: