Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/23

Girls finals:
- Salina Central 48, Andover 34
- Liberal 43, Salina South 19
- Garden Plain 60, Ell-Saline 31
- Southeast of Saline 40, Kingman 26
- Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26
Boys finals:
- Salina Central 47, Wichita South 43
- Bennington 65, Ell-Saline 50
- SE of Saline 56, Scott City 16
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Justin Ebert
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball assistant coach Trenton Douglas
- Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow