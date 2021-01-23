Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/23

Pat StrathmanJanuary 23, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 48, Andover 34
  • Liberal 43, Salina South 19
  • Garden Plain 60, Ell-Saline 31
  • Southeast of Saline 40, Kingman 26
  • Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26

Boys finals:

  • Salina Central 47, Wichita South 43
  • Bennington 65, Ell-Saline 50
  • SE of Saline 56, Scott City 16

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball assistant coach Justin Ebert
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball assistant coach Trenton Douglas
  • Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow

