Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/16

Girls finals:

Salina Central 59, Goddard 31

Salina South 55, Campus 46

Sacred Heart 58, Ellsworth 20

Ell-Saline 36, Marion 29

Southeast of Saline 60, Beloit 30 on Thu

Minneapolis 37, Beloit 28

Boys finals:

Salina Central 45, Goddard 42 2OT

Maion 56, Ell-Saline 32

Minneapolis 74, Beloit 40

Coaches on the show this week: