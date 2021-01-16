Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 1/16

Pat StrathmanJanuary 16, 2021

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals:

  • Salina Central 59, Goddard 31
  • Salina South 55, Campus 46
  • Sacred Heart 58, Ellsworth 20
  • Ell-Saline 36, Marion 29
  • Southeast of Saline 60, Beloit 30 on Thu
  • Minneapolis 37, Beloit 28

Boys finals:

  • Salina Central 45, Goddard 42 2OT
  • Maion 56, Ell-Saline 32
  • Minneapolis 74, Beloit 40

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Keenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax
  • Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

