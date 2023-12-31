Small New Year’s Eve Earthquake

Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook Central Kansas Friday early Sunday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake was centered near the Ottawa County community of Bennington. According to the agency a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was centered about 3.7 miles north northeast of Bennington.

The earthquake happened Sunday morning at 4:34.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.