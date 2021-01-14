Small Gestures of Repair at Salina Art Center

The Salina Art Center is seeking submissions from visual artists for the juried exhibition “Small Gestures of Repair.” How has 2020 changed you? How are you processing all of this? How can we find commonality, and what small gestures will help us heal? 2020 has been a year that has challenged us: A global pandemic, forest fires, racial unrest, economic crisis, a contentious election, and murder hornets. As 2020 comes to a close and we reflect on all that has happened it becomes apparent that these small gestures of repair are needed now more than ever.

Small Gestures of Repair will be open at Salina Art Center April 21 – May 30, 2021.

Work must be completed in 2020. All visual mediums are eligible. The Juror for this exhibition is Joyce Harlow, Director of the Lincoln Art Center. All entries must be received by midnight, February 15, 2021. First place (Juror’s Choice) will receive $250 award, second place will receive $100 award, and a People’s Choice Award winner will receive an Art Center Gift Bag. Submit online at https://www.salinaartcenter.org/small-gestures

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a 501(c)3, creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS. Learn more online at www.salinaartcenter.org. Salina Art Center exhibitions and programs are supported in part by donors, members, underwriters, foundations, the City of Salina, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.