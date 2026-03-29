Small Earthquakes Shake State

A couple of earthquakes shook a couple of different areas of Kansas late Saturday and early Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened in NW Kansas at 2:31 Saturday afternoon. The magnitude 3.1 quake was centered 2.1 miles NW of the Wallace County community of Weskan.

The agency says the second earthquake happened at 5:39 Sunday morning in Southern Kansas. The magnitude 2.3 quake was centered 3.4 miles WSW of the Harper County community of Danville.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.