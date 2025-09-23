Small Earthquake Shakes Area

By Todd Pittenger September 23, 2025

No damage is reported following seismic activity in Central Kansas.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 6.8 miles, was reported 3.7 miles WSW of Gypsum at 9:23 Monday night.

Residents reported tremors being felt in Gypsum, Assaria, Salina and Lindsborg.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

