Small Earthquake Shakes Area

No damage is reported following seismic activity in Central Kansas.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 6.8 miles, was reported 3.7 miles WSW of Gypsum at 9:23 Monday night.

Residents reported tremors being felt in Gypsum, Assaria, Salina and Lindsborg.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.