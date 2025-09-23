Small Earthquake Shakes Area

No damage is reported following seismic activity in Central Kansas. According to the U.S Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 6.8 miles, was reported 3.7 miles WSW of Gypsum at 9:23 Monday night. Residents reported tremors being felt in Gypsum, Assaria, Salina and Lindsborg.
Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.
No damage is reported following seismic activity in Central Kansas.
According to the U.S Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 6.8 miles, was reported 3.7 miles WSW of Gypsum at 9:23 Monday night.
Residents reported tremors being felt in Gypsum, Assaria, Salina and Lindsborg.
Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.