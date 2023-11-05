Small Business Workshop Planned in Salina

Fort Hays State University is plannin series of small business workshops in multiple communities acrossm the area, including one in Salina.

According to the school, in recognition of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 13-19, the Kansas Small Business Development Center at FHSU offers a full slate of professional development courses.

“We have so many training opportunities planned that we are spreading them over two weeks to celebrate and support entrepreneurs in Western Kansas,” said Laurie Pieper, assistant state director of SBCD Kansas.

Eight workshops, webinars, and hybrid events will be offered from Liberal to Salina and on the FHSU campus. Topics include international trade opportunities, trademarks and patents, government contracting, podcasting, and business startup planning.

A complete list of opportunities is below:

Monday, November 6, 2023, 10:00-11:30 AM, Garden City, KS, In-Person How to Start a Business: Steps to Take & Resources for Help Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28119

com/events/28119 Monday, November 6, 2023, 12:00-1:30 PM Garden City, KS, In-Person How to Write a Business Plan Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28120

com/events/28120 Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 6:00-7:30 PM, Virtual Podcasting for Profit: Master the Art of Business Podcasting Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28121

com/events/28121 Thursday, November 9, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Salina, KS, In-Person Government Contracting Workshop: Tips and Resources Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28129

com/events/28129 Monday, November 13, 2023,9:00-11:00 AM, Virtual Intro to QuickBooks Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28136

com/events/28136 Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 9:00-11:00 AM, Virtual International Trade Opportunities and Resources Webinar Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28130

com/events/28130 Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Virtual and In-Person Trademark Essentials: What You Need to Protect Your Business Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28123

com/events/28123 Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Virtual How to work with U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/28132

– end –