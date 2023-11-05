Small Business Workshop Planned in Salina

Fort Hays State University is plannin series of small business workshops in multiple communities acrossm the area, including one in Salina.
According to the school, in recognition of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 13-19, the Kansas Small Business Development Center at FHSU offers a full slate of professional development courses.
“We have so many training opportunities planned that we are spreading them over two weeks to celebrate and support entrepreneurs in Western Kansas,” said Laurie Pieper, assistant state director of SBCD Kansas.
Eight workshops, webinars, and hybrid events will be offered from Liberal to Salina and on the FHSU campus. Topics include international trade opportunities, trademarks and patents, government contracting, podcasting, and business startup planning.
A complete list of opportunities is below:
- Monday, November 6, 2023, 10:00-11:30 AM, Garden City, KS, In-Person How to Start a Business: Steps to Take & Resources for Help Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28119
- Monday, November 6, 2023, 12:00-1:30 PM Garden City, KS, In-Person How to Write a Business Plan Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28120
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 6:00-7:30 PM, Virtual Podcasting for Profit: Master the Art of Business Podcasting Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28121
- Thursday, November 9, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Salina, KS, In-Person Government Contracting Workshop: Tips and Resources Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28129
- Monday, November 13, 2023,9:00-11:00 AM, Virtual Intro to QuickBooks Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28136
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 9:00-11:00 AM, Virtual International Trade Opportunities and Resources Webinar Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28130
- Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Virtual and In-Person Trademark Essentials: What You Need to Protect Your Business Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28123
- Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Virtual How to work with U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Registration Link: https://ksbdc.ecenterdirect.
com/events/28132
