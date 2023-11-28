Holiday bargain hunters are getting a second chance to “shop small”. Salina Downtown is planning a Small Business Saturday “Do-Over”.

Snow falling across the area on Small Business Saturday this past weekend prompted some shoppers to stay home.

Shoppers are invited to Downtown Salina to shop this Saturday, and in some cases received the same deals that were offered this past weekend.

Leslie Bishop, Executive Director of Salina Downtown wants to encourage the city of Salina to Shop Small on Saturday. “the holiday season is all about giving and the best gift you can give is to shop small and support our local businesses in downtown Salina” Bishop said

According to Salina Downtown, the dollars that are spent locally at small businesses makes a difference beyond the retailers doors. Small businesses create local jobs and pay local taxes which keeps money circulating within our community.