Small Airplane Clips Car

No one was seriously hurt when a small airplane clipped the top of a car which was driving on a highway near the Reno County community of Nickerson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Impala was headed north on K 14 Highway. An Air Tractor AT-301 fixed wing single-engine aircraft was leaving a private landing strip. It clipped the top of the car as it was taking off.

The pilot, 62-year-old William Garrison of Nickerson, had no apparent injuries. The driver of the car, 38-year-old Jessica Williams of Great Bend, also had no apparent injuries.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 10:30 in Reno County, in the 700 Block of North Herren Road, or on K 14 Highway Northbound at milepost 110, east of Nickerson.