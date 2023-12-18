Slow-Moving Car Hit by Semi

Two people were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth after their slow-moving car was hit by a semi on Intestate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Malibu passenger car was headed east on the Interstate in the driving lane, traveling 60 mph because it was driving on a donut following a flat tire.

The car was rear-ended by a Kenworth Semi that came up from behind.

Two people in the car suffered possible injuries, and were transported to Ellsworth County Medical Center. They are identified as:

Serena Nicole Lynn Rosenberg, 27, Park City

Jacob Dasmin Strong, 23, Park City

The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Jonathan Wayne Fleming from Cherryvale, was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Monday afternoon on I 70 in Ellsworth County ,about two miles east east of the Wilson Exit.