A Kansas woman trying to gas up her vehicle was suprised by a snake slithering behind a gas pump’s touchscreen.

Holly Malkames say she was filling up at the Mini Mart off old 56 Highway in Gardner when she noticed something odd behind the glass on Pump Six.

At first, she thought it was a piece of rubber tubing, until it started to move.

Malkames, who reportedly posted a picture on Facebook, says she’ll probably use a different pump next time.