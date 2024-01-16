Slick Roads Cause Numerous Crashes

Light snow falling across Kansas Monday afternoon accumulated just enough to make roads slick and contribute to numerous slide offs.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked at least a dozen crashes, including one near Salina.

According to the KHP, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was headed east on K 140 Highway which was snow covered. The right wheels dropped off the edge of the highway and the truck and trailer overturned in a ditch. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kathryn Morgan from Kansas City suffered suspected minor injures and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses Tuesday and into Wednesday as it will be dry and not quite as cold.