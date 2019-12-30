Salina, KS

Slick Roads Cause Area Crashes

Todd PittengerDecember 30, 2019

Slick roads are blamed for at least three crashes in the area Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County a pickup truck lost control, struck a guard rail and overturned. Also in Ellsworth County on I 70 a semi lost control, slid into a ditch and rolled onto its side.

In Saline County on I 70 a small passenger car lost control, struck a guardrail, and came to rest in the median.

There were no serious injuries in any of the crashes.

