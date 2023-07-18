Sleeping Car Thief Awakened and Arrested

A stolen vehicle was found with the suspected thief sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a staff member at the Casey’s on West Schilling contacted authorities around 10:30pm Monday, after she discovered her car had been stolen from the lot.

About three hours later a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy found a man sleeping in the 2014 Kia Sorento parked on Smolan Road near I-135.

Ravin Nail, 41 of Salina was taken into custody and is now facing charges that could include felony theft.