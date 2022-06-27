SkyWest Withdraws Termination Notice

Daily flights out of Salina nonstop to Chicago and Denver will continue uninterrupted. Air service provider SkyWest Airlines has withdrawn a termination notice it filed earlier this spring.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, as a result of a pilot shortage having an acute impact on the regional airline industry SkyWest Airlines, operator of United Express service at the Salina Regional Airport, filed a notice to terminate their service at 29 regional airports across the country. Salina Regional Airport was part of this original filing on March 10, 2022.

On Friday SkyWest filed a Withdrawal of Termination Notice for Salina with the U.S. Department of Transportation. The withdrawal ends weeks of uncertainty concerning the continuation of United Express flights operated by SkyWest Airlines at the Salina Regional Airport.

Salina passengers can be reassured that United Express flights to Denver and Chicago will continue without interruption. Monthly and weekly passenger enplanements at the Salina Airport continue to set new record highs when compared to prior years.

Record passenger enplanements are a result of SkyWest’s partnership with United Airlines and Salina community leaders. SkyWest and United have demonstrated their ability to grow the Salina market and connect Salina to national and international destinations. SkyWest’s United Express service has been a key factor in Salina’s recent economic growth that has been led by the CJ Group (Seoul, South Korea) and Kubota (Osaka, Japan).

Kent Buer, Chairman of the Salina Airport Authority board of directors said “this is good news for the Salina region and for the airport. United Airlines has a strong following in Salina and the service offered by SkyWest Airlines has been nothing short of exemplary. We thank SkyWest leadership for their efforts to keep the Salina Airport as part of their system.”