SkyWest Airlines Cuts Ribbon on New Maintenance Facility

It was all hands on deck at Salina’s airport Hangar 600 for the SkyWest Airlines Overnight Maintenance Base ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Local leaders and Kansas Senator Jerry Moran joined executives from SkyWest to celebrate a collaboration that brings a robust aircraft maintenance facility to Salina.

Chip Childs, CEO and President of SkyWest Airlines spoke to the gathering of around 100 people to express his thanks to the community and tout the cooperation found around the state.

Childs tells KSAL News the Skywest’s service and jet aircraft will continue to provide top level experience for travelers in central Kansas.

The Kansas location is designed to help support maintenance on some of SkyWest’s fleet of 500-plus regional jets, including the aircraft currently operating United Express flights in and out of Salina to Denver, Houston and Chicago.

The maintenance base will initially create several new, high-paying jobs at the Salina Airport, with as many as 20 positions in the near future.

Senator Jerry Moran told the gathering the move keeps the “American Dream alive in Kansas.”

Above: Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and SkyWest CEO & President Chip Childs